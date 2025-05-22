Browns Legend Believes Team Could Make Surprise Move With Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an unusual quarterback situation as the 2025 season approaches.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski must navigate a four-man competition with no clear frontrunner yet established.

Despite Pickett seemingly positioned as the early leader, Browns legend Hanford Dixon has cast doubt on his future with the team.

During a recent podcast appearance, Dixon shared a surprising assessment of Pickett’s chances.

“I don’t know, guys if Pickett is going to make this roster, that’s a big-big question mark for me. […] I think what will happen with Pickett – probably someone will trade for him or something. If not, there’s a possibility he could get cut,” Dixon said.

The former Browns star believes Joe Flacco will likely begin the season as the starter, but the competition behind him could spell trouble for Pickett.

Dixon expressed particular confidence in Shedeur Sanders, predicting the young quarterback would emerge victorious through training camp.

However, recent reports indicate Kenny Pickett will receive first-team repetitions during OTAs and minicamp.

While speculation grows about potential trades, Pickett maintains his position at the front of the line, contradicting Dixon’s assessment.

During his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Pickett appeared in five games, connecting on 59.5% of his passes for 291 yards with two touchdowns against one interception.

At 26 years old, Pickett still possesses considerable development potential.

The question remains whether Cleveland provides the opportunity for him to establish himself as a long-term starter.

Answers should emerge as the training camp progresses and the competition heats up.

