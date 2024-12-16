Analyst Notes An Unfortunate Stat About Browns’ Performance On Sunday

Week 15 was one of the sloppiest in recent NFL history.

There were as many as 51 turnovers on Sunday alone, the most in one day in the past eight years.

Whatever the case, the most unfortunate part of that story is that the Cleveland Browns actually accounted for 11% of those turnovers, as pointed out by Nick Camino on X.

The Browns lost two fumbles and threw four interceptions.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense feasted off of Jameis Winston’s questionable decisions, picking him off three times.

Then, things didn’t get much better with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the helm, as he completed just four of nine passes for 18 yards and was also picked once.

Granted, the Browns seemed to be playing with house money, knowing they wouldn’t make the playoffs regardless of the game’s outcome.

Also, Steve Spagnuolos’ defense is one of the best in the league, and they do create a lot of turnovers.

Then again, six turnovers are just too many, even for a team that has struggled all season.

It’s already too late to clean their act up for this season, but they have to watch the tape and get better for the upcoming campaign.

That performance also highlighted why some people hesitate to trust Jameis Winston as the starter.

He’s been in the league for a decade, so he’s a finished product at this point in his career.

