Current Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand

The Cleveland Browns lost another game.

They’re now 3-11 on the season, far from where they wanted and hoped to be at this point.

If there’s anything positive about this situation, the team will have a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

To be more accurate, they would have the No. 7 pick if the season were to end today, according to Savage Sports.

Updated 2025 NFL draft order. pic.twitter.com/qjy65oyg27 — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 16, 2024

The Browns are in a five-way tie with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans.

Of all of those teams, only the Patriots and Panthers seem slightly interested in competing on a high level and trying to win more games this season, so perhaps there’s a chance that the team can get past one of them.

According to most big boards and experts, the Browns are projected to go with LSU star offensive tackle Will Campbell.

That’s a major area of need for this team.

Although the quarterback situation is not ideal, there is only so much anyone can do without enough time or space to maneuver.

Of course, this team isn’t getting any younger, so GM Andrew Berry might also consider moving some pieces around or trading down to get more draft capital.

The team has kept quiet about its plans for the NFL Draft, but we will have a clearer picture once the season ends and the final order is set.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes How The Browns' Season Is Getting Worse