Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 16, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Current Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand

Current Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game.

They’re now 3-11 on the season, far from where they wanted and hoped to be at this point.

If there’s anything positive about this situation, the team will have a top-ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

To be more accurate, they would have the No. 7 pick if the season were to end today, according to Savage Sports.

The Browns are in a five-way tie with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans.

Of all of those teams, only the Patriots and Panthers seem slightly interested in competing on a high level and trying to win more games this season, so perhaps there’s a chance that the team can get past one of them.

According to most big boards and experts, the Browns are projected to go with LSU star offensive tackle Will Campbell.

That’s a major area of need for this team.

Although the quarterback situation is not ideal, there is only so much anyone can do without enough time or space to maneuver.

Of course, this team isn’t getting any younger, so GM Andrew Berry might also consider moving some pieces around or trading down to get more draft capital.

The team has kept quiet about its plans for the NFL Draft, but we will have a clearer picture once the season ends and the final order is set.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes How The Browns' Season Is Getting Worse
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation