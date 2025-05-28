Analyst Notes Big Adjustment That Shedeur Sanders Has Made At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2024 season.

With multiple veterans and promising rookies all vying for the starting role, early organized team activities have provided the first glimpse into how this competition might unfold.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as an early standout during his first week of OTAs in Berea.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star has built momentum from his impressive rookie minicamp performance, showing notable improvements that have caught the attention of analysts.

On Wednesday, analyst Daryl Ruiter highlighted a significant development in Sanders’ game during recent practices.

“You can tell Shedeur Sanders has been putting in work on his mechanics. Noticeable difference to me in how he threw the ball today v rookie minicamp. Looked more fluid and a lot of tight spirals today. #Browns.” Ruiter wrote.

The mechanical adjustments have translated into on-field results.

Sanders delivered precision during throwing sessions, completing 7-of-9 passes for three touchdowns without an interception. His accuracy, widely considered the best among this year’s draft class, was on full display.

Browns practice is in the books. Here’s how all 4 QBs stacked up with their throwing reps in team drills 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NsIZmjQSy3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2025

The competition extends beyond Sanders though. Joe Flacco showed his veteran presence with a 9-for-14 performance that included one touchdown and zero turnovers.

Kenny Pickett managed 9-for-16 without a touchdown or interception, while Dillon Gabriel completed 11 of 16 attempts for two scores and one pick.

Sanders’ early showing positions him as a legitimate contender in what shapes up as a four-way battle.

While Pickett and Flacco may enter as perceived frontrunners, the rookie from Colorado has made his case for serious consideration.

