Undrafted Rookie Is Turning Heads At Browns’ OTAs

The Cleveland Browns discovered a potential hidden gem during their May rookie minicamp when Kent State wide receiver Luke Floriea earned himself a contract after an impressive audition.

The undrafted rookie consistently made plays throughout the session, catching passes from both quarterback prospects and showcasing the skills that caught Cleveland’s attention.

That early momentum has carried forward into organized team activities, where Floriea continues building his case for a roster spot.

“A little highlight reel from Mentor native and former Kent State Golden Flash Luke Floriea at Browns OTAs today,” Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland shared.

The 5-foot-8, 179-pound receiver may not possess the prototypical NFL frame, but his performance speaks volumes about his potential impact.

Coaches noticed his sharp route running and reliable hands during minicamp, along with the quickness needed to create separation from defenders. He made several tough sideline catches while showing no hesitation attacking passes in traffic.

Perhaps most importantly, Floriea has demonstrated chemistry with multiple quarterbacks, a valuable trait as Cleveland’s quarterback competition develops.

His ability to connect with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel could prove crucial in a receiver room where roster spots remain limited.

Floriea built his reputation on consistent production during five seasons at Kent State. He accumulated 100 receptions for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games, saving his best performance for his final campaign.

He led the Golden Flashes with 44 catches, 699 yards, and seven touchdowns that season, earning All-MAC Third Team recognition and a Hula Bowl invitation.

While his college statistics may not jump off the page, his explosiveness on offense and versatility as a return specialist present compelling reasons for the Browns to keep him around.

