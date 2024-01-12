Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

The Cleveland Browns have had plenty of iconic plays this season already.

This season has been one for the ages and one that the fans will never forget, full of ups and downs and excitement.

Needless to say, plenty of that has come since Joe Flacco took the reins of the offense, and all eyes have been set on Berea.

Flacco has made play after play, but NFL Network’s Peter Schrager liked one over the rest of them.

Talking on “Good Morning Football”, Schrager chose one of Flacco’s TD passes as the fifth-coolest play of the whole NFL season.

It happened when the Browns clinched their playoff spot vs. the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

Flacco dropped back and didn’t see Quinnen Williams going at him at full steam.

The offensive line managed to force Williams to go left, but he still got Flacco with a punch in the face.

The 38-year-old held his own, kept moving, rolled left as fast as a 38-year-old Flacco could move, extended the play, and found a wide-open Jerome Ford, who kept fighting his way forward to score a touchdown.

That play right there speaks volumes about Flacco and the Browns in 2023.

They might get banged up, but they’re not going to just mail it in and go through the motions; they will keep fighting.

That’s the kind of mindset you want from your team when you’re looking to make some noise in the postseason, especially when no one seems to believe in you.