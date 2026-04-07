Latest Odds Show ‘Most Popular’ Draft Choice For Browns At No. 6

With most of the evaluation process complete, it is becoming clearer what teams are planning for at the 2026 NFL Draft. There is a plethora of mock drafts to choose from that reveal these intentions, which allows fans and analysts to get a broad view of what their favorite team might do.

Other outlets run multiple simulations of the draft to get an idea of how it’s going to play out. With the Cleveland Browns undeniably looking for a wide receiver and an offensive tackle with the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks, that premise has been virtually confirmed.

The latest odds from Pro Football Sports Network show that those positions are the clear leaders for the Browns’ two selections, with wide receiver Carnell Tate and tackle Monroe Freeling almost equally considered for the top choice.

“Who’s the most popular mock draft choice for the Browns with the sixth overall pick in the first round? According to Pro Football Sports Network’s draft simulator, it’s Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate. Tate’s gotten the call 12% of the time on the PFSN simulator. Next is Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling (11.1%). Counting simulated projections for the Browns’ second pick at No. 24, the rest of the field includes Indiana receiver Omar Cooper (8.0%), Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (7.5%), Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (6.8%), Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (6.4%), Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano (5.2%), Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller (4.5%), Washington receiver Denzel Boston (4.4%), and Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion (4.2%),” Tony Grossi wrote.

Tate fits the bill as the draft’s top prospect at what is arguably Cleveland’s most important position to fill. The Ohio State product has been linked to the Browns at No. 6 for most of the pre-draft process, yet his stock may be falling as it gets closer.

On the other hand, Freeling is considered by many to be a reach at No. 6. He is not considered a top 10 overall prospect, but the fact that he may be the best pure left tackle in this class has increased his value substantially.

In a bit of a surprise, Cooper is listed as the third choice to be drafted by the Browns. The Indiana wide receiver is definitely on their radar, as he has visited with the team, so perhaps the draft is projected to play out with him being available at No. 24 overall, slightly ahead of Boston and Concepcion.

After Freeling, the group of offensive tackles is listed closely together. Mauigoa and Fano are targets for the Browns at No. 6, while Proctor, Lomu, and Miller are more likely to be the choice later in the first round.

So, based on these projections, the Browns’ priorities in the draft are clear; it’s now just a matter of how they choose to approach them.

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Browns Linked To 3 Potential Targets To Address Draft Need