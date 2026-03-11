Browns Sign Former Saints TE

The Cleveland Browns used the early part of the NFL’s free agency period to address their primary area of need, which was the offensive line. They have added multiple players in an effort to rebuild that unit after losing their most-used starters from last season.

Now, they are moving on to a somewhat under-the-radar area that also needs some attention. With veteran tight end David Njoku leaving as a free agent, the Browns had to find someone to complement Harold Fannin Jr. at the position.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will sign former New Orleans Saints tight end Jack Stoll.

The Browns have agreed to terms with tight end Jack Stoll on a one-year deal, per source. Cleveland was looking for additional tight end help, gets it in the veteran Stoll. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2026

An undrafted free agent, Stoll is a five-year veteran who debuted with the Philadelphia Eagles and also played for the Miami Dolphins before joining the Saints last season. In 2025, he played in 15 games with four starts, and as a blocking tight end, he made just six receptions for 46 yards. In his career, he has been targeted just 41 times in 76 games played (32 starts).

However, that could be the perfect mix for new head coach Todd Monken, who used multiple tight end sets while he was the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons. With Fannin already establishing himself as a top pass catcher and Cleveland’s leading receiver during an excellent rookie season, Stoll can take on the necessary role of the blocker.

This move could be considered an extension of the offensive line restoration, as the Browns have already added free agents Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, re-signed Teven Jenkins, and traded for Tytus Howard. When Monken was with the Ravens, they led the NFL in rushing yards over his three seasons, and these efforts should allow them to establish a strong running game in his first season with the Browns.

Though an acquisition like Stoll is not a headline-grabber during free agency, it is the kind of move that an organization needs to build a successful foundation and a contending team.

