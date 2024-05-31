Analyst Praises 1 Move Browns GM Andrew Berry Made This Offseason

With the second session of the voluntary OTAs finishing up, Cleveland fans have seen plenty of athletes that Browns GM Andrew Berry has brought in to build one of the strongest rosters in the NFL.

Having talent and depth at so many positions is not a cheap proposition, especially when the NFL market for some skilled positions continues to climb dramatically.

Analyst Nick Karns appreciates Berry’s foresight on one particular move this offseason.

Berry acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from Denver for picks, and Berry immediately offered him a three-year, $52 million contract that came as a surprise to some analysts.

On Twitter, Karns praised Berry for the move as the price tag for high-end wide receivers has jumped dramatically in the past two months.

There were many questions about the timing of Jerry Jeudy's extension.

(3/19: 3yrs. $52M) Since then:

4/15: DeVonta Smith 3yrs. $75M.

4/24: Amon-Ra. 4yrs. $120M

4/25: A.J. Brown. 3yrs. $96M.

5/28: Nico Collins. 3yrs. $73M.

5/30: Jaylen Waddle. 3yrs. $85M. AB beat the market.♟️ pic.twitter.com/6k7FsmSZjr — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 30, 2024

Karns compared Jeudy’s contract to five different receivers who all signed for at least $24.3 million per season.

In comparison, the $17.3 million per year deal Berry signed with Jeudy looks like a deal as Berry “beat the market,” Karns said.

Jeudy is entering his fifth year in the NFL, having played in 57 games for the Broncos, the team that made him their first-round selection in 2020.

For his career, Jeudy has compiled 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His best season was 2022 when Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

With a new offensive scheme being implemented this offseason, Cleveland needed depth at the wide receiver position to make the transition work.

Berry has rostered a dozen wide receivers for head coach Kevin Stefanski to choose from, including Jeudy.

