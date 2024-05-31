Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Browns Receive Intriguing ESPN Power Rank

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

With the regular season still more than three months away, potential 53-man rosters for most NFL franchises are beginning to take shape with battles for depth primarily dominating the discussions around each team’s squad.

Earlier this week, ESPN released its projected offensive totals for every athlete to give fans a glimpse inside the outlet’s predictions for the 2024 season.

Now, the media company has released its full power index ratings for the league as well.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder shared on Twitter an image of the power ratings, unveiling the Browns are ranked 14th for the initial rankings.

The Browns are ranked behind two teams – the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals – that did not make the postseason in 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII participants San Francisco and Kansas City are ranked as the first and second teams, respectively, in the ESPN power index.

AFC North foe Baltimore is ranked third while fellow divisional rival Cincinnati is ranked seventh.

Last season, Cleveland finished 11-6 despite playing five different quarterbacks during the season.

The Browns are expected to have quarterback Deshaun Watson return by the season opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys – a team rated sixth in the ESPN power index.

During the offseason, Cleveland added multiple defensive linemen to their roster as a boost to one of the league’s top defenses in 2023.

The Browns also acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade, giving the team a third wide receiver with several years of experience to rely on in the team’s new offensive scheme.

Browns Nation