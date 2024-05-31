Browns Receive Intriguing ESPN Power Rank

With the regular season still more than three months away, potential 53-man rosters for most NFL franchises are beginning to take shape with battles for depth primarily dominating the discussions around each team’s squad.

Earlier this week, ESPN released its projected offensive totals for every athlete to give fans a glimpse inside the outlet’s predictions for the 2024 season.

Now, the media company has released its full power index ratings for the league as well.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder shared on Twitter an image of the power ratings, unveiling the Browns are ranked 14th for the initial rankings.

First look at FPI ratings for the 2024 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/6eQF5hshMS — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 29, 2024

The Browns are ranked behind two teams – the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals – that did not make the postseason in 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII participants San Francisco and Kansas City are ranked as the first and second teams, respectively, in the ESPN power index.

AFC North foe Baltimore is ranked third while fellow divisional rival Cincinnati is ranked seventh.

Last season, Cleveland finished 11-6 despite playing five different quarterbacks during the season.

The Browns are expected to have quarterback Deshaun Watson return by the season opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys – a team rated sixth in the ESPN power index.

During the offseason, Cleveland added multiple defensive linemen to their roster as a boost to one of the league’s top defenses in 2023.

The Browns also acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade, giving the team a third wide receiver with several years of experience to rely on in the team’s new offensive scheme.

