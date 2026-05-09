Analyst Praises Browns Draft But Has One Major Reservation

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, there is a true sense of hope in Cleveland as the Browns just brought in a deep and special rookie class for a second consecutive year. The 2025 class helped establish a new foundation for the organization, and the ’26 class looks like it can build upon that success with potential pillars such as Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren coming in to fill obvious positions of need.

The amount of young talent at key positions is legitimately exciting, but there is still one big question that remains. Local media legend Bruce Drennan doesn’t believe there is any sense in getting your hopes up until that question is answered.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan tempered his excitement around the team because he doesn’t believe the team has found the answer at quarterback.

“I liked our draft. We addressed needs and I think we’ve got a pretty good roster. But none of it matters until we know if we have a quarterback,” said Drennan.

"None of it matters until we know if we have a QB." #DawgPound Bruce is tempering his excitement for the Browns until we have a real QB1. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/UCxs9le8gJ pic.twitter.com/4ZrVkl8eqf — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 8, 2026

Cleveland’s current QB situation is bizarre as all the signs are pointing toward Deshaun Watson taking over as the starter once again. It’s hard to believe that this is where the team is headed given how it sounded as if the entire organization was ready to move on from him, but it sounds like he’ll get one last chance to prove he can still be the guy owner Jimmy Haslam thought he was trading for many years ago.

Where this leaves Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel is anybody’s guess, and another QB has now entered the mix with sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. The rookie out of Arkansas will be a fun project for new head coach Todd Monken to see if he can develop his own Lamar Jackson clone, but he isn’t somebody to be counted on at this time.

The 2027 draft is projected to have a number of huge QB prospects available. It’s the perfect time to be in need of a new signal caller, and as disappointing as it sounds, this might have been the Browns’ plan all along.

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