Insider Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Might Be Frustrated Right Now

Todd Monken has no lingering history with the Cleveland Browns as he takes over as head coach. He was the team’s offensive coordinator back in 2019, but he enters this season with a clean slate that applies to the entire roster.

So, even though Shedeur Sanders was the incumbent starting quarterback, Monken made it clear from the moment he was hired in January that there would be an open competition for the job this season. That put beleaguered veteran Deshaun Watson back into the mix, much to the chagrin of Sanders’ loyal supporters.

On top of that, Dillon Gabriel remains on the team, and the Browns selected athletically gifted Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. All of those moves could be interpreted negatively with regard to Sanders’ immediate and long-term future.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi recently explained why Sanders could be frustrated, as he faces some new obstacles on his path to being Cleveland’s QB.

“Put yourself in his shoes. Finished the year as the starting quarterback. Won his last two games. Now, there’s the Deshaun Watson challenge put in front of him, and a mounting momentum that Watson is the preferred guy. Then, they draft Taylen Green. If you’re Shedeur, you’re wondering, ‘Man, when are they going to commit to me?’ It’s got to be frustrating for him, but this is a different year than last year. Everybody has to earn their spot,” Grossi said.

"If you're Shedeur, you're wondering 'Man, when are they going to commit to me?,'" – @TonyGrossi on what's going on with Shedeur Sanders right now. https://t.co/b75e8mwCLX pic.twitter.com/yACgJ778Jk — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 8, 2026

That could be why Sanders made a post to social media calling out “those who move through life with foul intentions.” It may have nothing to do with football, but it also could be in response to the consistent flow of media reports that suggest the quarterback job is now Watson’s to lose.

This should not be that much of a surprise, considering Sanders’ status as a fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft and his underwhelming performance in seven starts as a rookie. Players with that status are never just handed an NFL starting job, especially when pitted against a high-priced veteran with a previously successful career.

In fact, if Gabriel had not been put into concussion protocol in the latter stages of last season, there’s a good chance Sanders would never have played in a game. Also, if Watson were not coming off another lost season, this one caused by injury, he would be an even more obvious choice for the job.

So, perhaps Sanders should simply be grateful that he has this opportunity at all and do whatever he can to take advantage of it.

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Chris Simms Just Made A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson