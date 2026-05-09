Browns Claim Former Giants DT Off Waivers

There’s not a lot going on in May when it comes to the NFL. Rookie minicamps are underway and fans are excited to see their new players in uniform for the first time, but overall, most of the heavy lifting has been done and the focus can shift toward trying to uncover some under-the-radar pieces to help round out the roster.

The Browns did exactly that on Friday when they made a sneaky move to add some depth in the trenches. Defensive tackle isn’t exactly an area of weakness for the Browns with how dominant Mason Graham and Maliek Collins were last year, but you can never have enough talent in the building just in case the depth chart starts wearing thin.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared that the Browns claimed defensive tackle Elijah Chatman off of waivers. He played 22 games with the New York Giants over the past two years, including all 17 in 2021.

“#Browns announced they’ve claimed DT Elijah Chatman off waivers. 22 games with #Giants over past two seasons,” Cabot said.

#Browns announced they've claimed DT Elijah Chatman off waivers. 22 games with #Giants over past two seasons. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 8, 2026

Chatman was a solid rotational player for New York as an undrafted rookie out of SMU in 2024. He registered 21 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a sack, but in 2025 he bounced back and forth between the main roster and the practice squad and didn’t make as much of an impact.

Still just 25 years old, Chatman is a name to keep an eye on when Browns camp gets underway. There will be a lot of names in front of him on the depth chart behind the starters, including Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington who are both capable of making big leaps, but he has the talent to carve out a role for himself if a few things break his way.

There will be a lot of new faces in Browns camp between undrafted free agents and waiver claims such as Chatman. Keep an eye out to see if any of them can sneak their way onto the roster.

NEXT:

The Miz Makes His Pick For Browns' Starting QB