Browns Predicted To Have International Game In Paris

The NFL will hold a record number of international games this season. That obviously gives more teams a chance to participate in one.

In fact, based on recent reports, the Cleveland Browns may get a chance to play in two of them, in back-to-back weeks. Due to the divisional setup of the NFL schedule, the Browns would have an ideal opportunity to face an AFC and an NFC team in Europe. Two upcoming Browns opponents, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, are already confirmed to take part in international games this season.

With the NFL schedule release on tap for May 14, John Breech of CBS Sports is predicting that the Browns will play the Saints in the NFL’s first Paris game in October, and Cleveland could also play Jacksonville in London the week before.

“A French media outlet has reported that the Browns will face the Saints in France. This is the same outlet that originally broke the news of the Paris game in January, so it’s certainly possible Cleveland could be headed there. If the Browns do get sent, they could conceivably play the Jaguars in London one week and then the Saints in Paris the following week. The NFL did that with the Vikings last year — sending them to Dublin and London in back-to-back weeks — so it’s certainly possible the league could do the same with Cleveland,” Breech wrote.

Breech points out that the Minnesota Vikings played consecutive international games last season. Interestingly, the Browns have played their only two international games against the Vikings, in 2017 and again on Oct. 5 last season, losing both as the designated home team.

The Saints’ game in Paris is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Stade de France. It will be the NFL’s first game in the country as part of a nine-game international schedule in 2026. The Browns and Saints share NFL marketing rights in Italy, which were awarded in March.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play two games in London in October, so the logistics of the Browns also playing them would be feasible. The Browns would be considered the road team for both of those games, so they would still have their full slate of eight home games at Huntington Bank Stadium.

In addition to creating a larger global fan base, with a 17-game schedule, these neutral-site contests are a better way to balance a team’s schedule. The international games are likely to be announced before the full schedule is released next Thursday.

While having two international road games could be a challenge for a first-year coaching staff led by Todd Monken, the games would provide excellent exposure for a hopefully up-and-coming team like the Browns.

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