Analyst Predicts 1 Browns Executive Will Be Fired After Season

The Cleveland Browns offense was historically bad for most of the 2024 NFL season and a lot of it had to do with the play of Deshaun Watson.

Watson spent the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery and while he returned fully healthy for the beginning of the season, he did not look good manning the offense under center.

Although Watson had to deal with a rough offensive line that was dealing with their own set of injuries, he was routinely missing throws and costing Cleveland chances at points.

Watson eventually started to look like he was finding a rhythm, but disaster struck when he tore his Achilles on a non-contact play and will now miss the remainder of the year.

To say the Watson experiment failed would be an understatement and now the Browns front office must find a way to work around it.

With how bad Watson has looked, analysts like Dave DeNatale believe someone will have to take the fall for the move.

“Whether it’s Paul DePodesta or Andrew Berry, somebody is going to take the fall I predict at the end of the season,” DeNatale said.

Both Paul DePodesta and Andrew Berry agreed to trade for Watson and sign him to the mammoth guaranteed deal he signed, so there’s an argument that both men could be ousted.

DePodesta and Berry have done well on the margins to give Cleveland a chance to compete, but the Watson blunder could very well be too much for ownership to overlook.

