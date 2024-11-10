Cedric Tillman Could Prove That Randy Moss Was Right About Him

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much left to play for during the 2024 NFL season as they sit at 2-7 during the bye week with close to an impossible shot of making the postseason.

The Browns’ season was doomed almost from the start due to injuries and was effectively shut down once Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles.

Cleveland needed Watson to rediscover his star form, but the quarterback was a shell of himself and now faces a lengthy rehab to return to the field.

However, not everything has been completely doom and gloom for the Browns as they’ve gotten strong play from some of their young players like Cedric Tillman.

Tillman drew a lot of hype and praise during the draft process and it seems like he’s finally proving Randy Moss right after his recent two-touchdown performance.

It seemed crazy at the time when Moss said that Tillman was one of the best receivers to come into the league in the past 15 years, but the wideout has looked impressive since Cleveland dealt away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

Cedric Tillman is reportedly thought to be the “best young receiver” to enter the NFL in the past 15 years by Randy Moss (HOF WR). Moss also said it’s “not even close” and that every owner in the NFL should be “pissed” they passed on him. Tillman led the Browns in receiving in… pic.twitter.com/xLhOD4LEwJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 5, 2023

Tillman was buried on the depth chart, but is starting to make good on his opportunities and potential and has shown real chemistry with Jameis Winston.

A former third-round pick, Tillman has all the makings of a starting receiver in the NFL and he should only continue to get better the more snaps and targets he gets the rest of the way.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Questions Why Browns Let Go Of 2 Players