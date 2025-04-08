Analyst Predicts Browns, Bears Blockbuster Draft Day Trade

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Having the No. 2 overall pick is a great position to be in, as the Browns could acquire one of the top options in the class, but if that player ends up being a flop in the league, they would never hear the end of it.

Busts happen in the first round of every draft, but when you’re picking as early as the Browns are, expectations are high.

With needs at so many different positions, fans and analysts are still curious as to what the teams will do on draft night, including PFF writer Mason Cameron, who suggested that the Browns should make a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.

In this scenario, the Browns would give the Bears the No. 2 pick, receiving four picks in return, including the Bears’ picks at 10 and 39 overall, along with a 2026 first-rounder.

Trade terms: Bears receive Pick No. 2; Browns receive Pick Nos. 10, 39 and 148 and a 2026 first-round pick

“Despite the Browns’ dire need for a quarterback, selecting a pass rusher to complement perennial All-Pro Myles Garrett has been a popular scenario for the team at No. 2. Green’s top percentile pass-rush win rate (20.2%) makes him a highly intriguing option in the top 10. However, off-field questions make his landing spot difficult to project,” Cameron said.

With the No.10 pick, Cameron predicts the Browns will draft DE prospect Mike Green.

Cameron does like a player like Abdul Carter for the Browns with the No. 2 overall pick, but with his off-field concerns in mind, he’s not sure that Carter is worth the risk so early in the draft.

If they’re able to trade back, as he suggests, they get more capital in this year’s and next year’s drafts, giving them more chances to draft the right players for the organization.

Some trades have been mentioned for the Browns throughout the offseason, including trading back into the late stages of the first round to pursue a quarterback, so it will be interesting to see what the team ends up doing on draft night.

