Browns Among Top Teams In Impressive Stat In 2024

For most of Kevin Stefanski’s tenure in charge of the Cleveland Browns, the team has ranked among the most penalized in the league.

However, that issue is mostly on the offense, as the defense has been fairly more disciplined.

That was evident in a post shared by “The 33rd Team” on X.

The Browns were tied for the sixth-fewest defensive penalties (31) in the league last season, and they were just five penalties away from No. 1.

The least defensively penalized teams in the NFL last year 📈 Bears – 26

Cardinals – 27

Falcons – 27

Chiefs – 29

Giants – 30

Browns – 31

Steelers – 31

Raiders – 31

Vikings – 31

Saints – 32 pic.twitter.com/g5vhMAxVCF — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 6, 2025

Things aren’t as smooth on the other side of the field, with the Browns constantly ranking in the top five for most offensive penalties, especially when it comes to pre-snap penalties.

The Browns’ defense entered last season with a lot of steep expectations.

The first year under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage was quite promising, and they had more than enough talent to continue being one of the driving forces in the league on that side of the field.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and, just like the rest of the team, they also showed some worrisome regression.

Even so, they continue to have the best pass-rusher in the game and plenty of talent in the secondary, so they should get back to their winning ways next season.

At least they won’t be shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly by giving up yards or first downs with silly penalties.

And while that’s the least you could expect from a professional football team, that’s not necessarily the case all the time.

NEXT:

Draft Expert Says There Is Buzz About Browns, QB Prospect