Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Among Top Teams In Impressive Stat In 2024

Browns Among Top Teams In Impressive Stat In 2024

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Among Top Teams In Impressive Stat In 2024
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Rain falls at Cleveland Browns Stadium during a weather delay prior to a preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

For most of Kevin Stefanski’s tenure in charge of the Cleveland Browns, the team has ranked among the most penalized in the league.

However, that issue is mostly on the offense, as the defense has been fairly more disciplined.

That was evident in a post shared by “The 33rd Team” on X.

The Browns were tied for the sixth-fewest defensive penalties (31) in the league last season, and they were just five penalties away from No. 1.

Things aren’t as smooth on the other side of the field, with the Browns constantly ranking in the top five for most offensive penalties, especially when it comes to pre-snap penalties.

The Browns’ defense entered last season with a lot of steep expectations.

The first year under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage was quite promising, and they had more than enough talent to continue being one of the driving forces in the league on that side of the field.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and, just like the rest of the team, they also showed some worrisome regression.

Even so, they continue to have the best pass-rusher in the game and plenty of talent in the secondary, so they should get back to their winning ways next season.

At least they won’t be shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly by giving up yards or first downs with silly penalties.

And while that’s the least you could expect from a professional football team, that’s not necessarily the case all the time.

NEXT:  Draft Expert Says There Is Buzz About Browns, QB Prospect
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation