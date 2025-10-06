Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Dillon Gabriel’s Debut

The Cleveland Browns started the Dillon Gabriel era with a loss.

However, the rookie wasn’t to blame for it.

If anything, Gabriel looked calm and in control for the most part.

When asked about his teammate’s performance, Browns star Myles Garrett was blunt and straightforward:

“[Gabriel] looked like he usually does. Composed, making the plays that we know he can make,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “He put us in position to win. We’ve got to help ourselves out.”

Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, and he was only sacked twice, which, given how poorly the Browns’ offensive line has played this season, was a big success.

He made most of his damage in the short and intermediate areas of the field, but he also attempted a couple of deep throws.

He will likely make vertical throws once he gets a bigger grasp of the offense.

In fact, it was pleasantly surprising to see the Browns’ head coach go for it on fourth down twice, proving that he trusted his young offense to get the job done.

Then again, that’s also the type of decision desperate coaches make, and with the Browns now sitting on a 1-4 record, Stefanski and company should feel a little desperate.

All in all, it was a solid, uneventful debut for the third-round rookie, and while he’s not going to wow anybody with big plays that often, the offense looked much better and less sloppy.

