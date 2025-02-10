Analyst Predicts NFC Contender Will Trade For Myles Garrett

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, marking the end of the 2024 NFL season.

This year was filled with lots of ups and downs for teams across the league, but with the offseason officially here, everyone is starting over at square one.

Players will join new teams in the offseason, and teams will draft new athletes in the next few months, hoping to transform the future of their respective franchises with a new crop of rookies.

The Cleveland Browns will likely be facing the near-impossible task of replacing Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade, hoping to find better luck with a new organization.

There has been plenty of speculation about his next landing spot, and analyst Jason La Canfora added to that during the Super Bowl, indicating that Garrett will join the Eagles in 2025.

Howie Roseman has built a monster. Can't wait to see what it looks like with Myles Garrett in 2025 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 10, 2025

Garrett would seemingly be a great fit for whatever team trades for him, and he could bring a lot to the Eagles’ defense, even though they already have a lot of elite players.

The rich would get richer, in a sense, if they added Garrett, but it never hurts to add more talent into the fold.

The trade compensation would have to make sense for both teams to come to a legitimate deal for Garrett, but it’s not out of the question.

Cleveland has maintained that they will do whatever it takes to retain Garrett, but when a player of his caliber requests a trade, it can be nearly impossible to convince them to stay.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Draft Myles Garrett's Replacement