Browns Predicted To Draft Myles Garrett’s Replacement

The Cleveland Browns have multiple needs the team can address via the draft after their 3-14 finish to last season.

Cleveland’s biggest void is the quarterback position now that Deshaun Watson – last season’s starter – is projected to miss the majority of the 2025 season due to an Achilles injury.

With only Dorian Thompson-Robinson under contract, Cleveland will certainly be looking during free agency for at least one additional backup option this season.

Although multiple analysts have suggested the Browns will address that need with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund has other ideas for Cleveland.

She believes the Browns will draft Myles Garrett’s replacement.

The analyst suggested the Browns could attempt to build a strong defensive line by taking Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with their top draft pick in April.

“Carter’s burst is the fastest of any edge rusher in this year’s class and comparable to what we’ve seen from four-time first-team All-Pro Myles Garrett throughout his pro career. Should Garrett stay in Cleveland, these two talents would form a very mean combo. If not, Carter would at least help to keep the Browns’ pass rush formidable,” Frelund said.

Carter helped the Nittany Lions reach the semifinals of the college football playoffs last season, ending the year with 24 tackles for loss among his total 68 tackles.

He also ended the season with 12 sacks, more than doubling his career total in the process.

NEXT:

Insider Shuts Down Common Narrative About Kevin Stefanski