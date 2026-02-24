Analyst Proposes Bold Draft Strategy For Browns

If you ask 100 Cleveland Browns fans, you’ll get 100 different answers as to what the team should do with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Some are convinced that the team should go all-in on skill-position players, others want them to pursue a QB, while others are just content with them taking the best player available.

It’s not every year that a team like the Browns has two firsts, and with many glaring holes, there’s a smattering of different decisions that they could make. While many have come up with ideas of who the Browns should take with these selections, media personality Earl D Mauldin came up with an alternate idea.

“Trading back might be the smartest move the Browns can make. Add future capital (2027 1st). Draft Olaivavega Ioane — a natural interior OL, not a tweener,” Mauldin posted on X.

As Mauldin mentioned, the Browns might need to look beyond 2026 to figure out their best course of action. If they’re not completely sold on who they might select with the No. 24 pick, it could make sense for them to trade back in this year’s draft to acquire another first-rounder in 2027.

2027’s class has a lot of intriguing quarterback prospects, and if the Browns don’t like what they see out of Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson this season after upgrading their offensive line, in this case, they could punt and find their newest QB next year.

The fanbase might not want the team to phone it in for another season, as they’ve only won eight games over the past two seasons. Todd Monken is coming in and slated to make big changes, changes he’ll want to immediately implement rather than kicking the can down the road.

Mauldin brings up an interesting point, and at this point, it’s anyone’s best guess as to what the front office is going to do when draft night comes. They might have a plan now that could get upended quickly, especially if they get an offer they simply can’t refuse.

