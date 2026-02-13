Browns Urged To Make Surprise Pick At No. 6 In NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL season is officially over, which means that teams have now shifted their focus to 2026. The Cleveland Browns are hyper-focused on the 2026 NFL Draft, as they hold two first-round picks and have an opportunity to select two star prospects.

Opinions are varied when it comes to what people think the Browns should do with their two picks, especially at No. 6. Most are under the impression that the Browns should pursue a top-tier offensive piece with the first of these two selections, as their offense was among the league’s worst in 2025. However, analyst Lance Reisland presented an alternative defensive option in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“Caleb Downs is No. 1 on my board. He’s one of the few guys that I think you could do that, even though the pressing need on offense is there,” Reisland said.

Reisland recognized that the Browns’ offense needs work, but as he mentioned, if Caleb Downs falls to them, it would be hard to let a player like that slide even further. The Browns already have an elite safety in Grant Delpit, and adding Downs beside him could give them one of the best safety tandems in the league.

Adding offensive pieces might be a top priority for the Browns, and it could even be their strategy heading into the draft, but teams also need to take the players that fall into their lap. Finding the best players available is generally a better strategy than drafting for positional need, and the Browns seemed to do just that in the 2025 draft.

If they do pursue Downs, they would likely need to pivot to offense with their second first-rounder and their second-round pick. Whether that’s a wide receiver, quarterback, offensive line, or another position, the Browns’ offense needs an infusion of talent if they want to be competitive. Todd Monken is a strong, offensive-minded coach, but even the best coaches need the right players on the roster to begin the season.

The Browns have a lot of moves to make in the coming weeks and months, and fans are itching to see what this team will look like come Week 1.

