Analyst Proposes Interesting OC Hire For Browns

After weeks of interviews and going through candidates, the Cleveland Browns finally settled on Todd Monken as their head coach. While Monken was viewed as one of the top three options for the job, many fans assumed that DC Jim Schwartz was a shoo-in for the role.

He, of course, didn’t get it, and neither did OC Tommy Rees, who ended up joining Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta. Schwartz has indicated that he wants out of Cleveland, and if he ends up going elsewhere, the team will have to come up with a new DC and OC.

There have been plenty of suggestions as to who should replace Rees as the OC, including a recent one from media personality Earl D Mauldin, who put together an interesting proposition.

“What if Todd Monken hired Kliff Kingsbury as the #Browns OC? You get experience in the room, a guy who respects and gets advice from Monken and a guy who inspires to be a HC again + you just might land Anthony Lynn as part of the deal,” Mauldin said.

Kliff Kingsbury was once regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. He came to the league highly regarded from his time at Texas Tech, as he was widely credited with helping Patrick Mahomes turn into a superstar.

He had some early promising returns from the Arizona Cardinals when he took over as head coach, but they were unable to sustain their success. Kingsbury went back to the collegiate world for one season as an analyst and has spent the past two seasons as the Washington Commanders’ OC.

The Commanders’ 2025 season left a lot to be desired, offensively, but Jayden Daniels’ rookie season was impressive, to say the least. The Browns could benefit from having someone like that in the offense, as he’s worked with a lot of young quarterbacks to this point.

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or someone they bring in over the next few months, having an offensive guru with quarterback coaching experience could be just what the doctor ordered for this team to get that side of the ball back on track.

