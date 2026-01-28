Report: Jim Schwartz Is Telling Coaches He’s Leaving Cleveland

The aftermath of the Browns’ hiring Todd Monken is already creating real turbulence inside the building.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was informed Wednesday morning that the team was passing him over for the head coaching job. The reaction, per sources, was emotional. Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbye to people inside the facility, and told other coaches he is not planning to return.

“After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back, sources tell The Insiders. Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear,” Pelissero said.

That is a massive development for a franchise that just built its identity around defense.

Schwartz has been one of the few steady successes in Cleveland over the past three seasons. The Browns’ defense ranked among the best units in football under his watch and often carried the team when the offense sputtered. Players openly respected him. Coaches trusted him. Fans embraced the edge he brought back to the organization.

Now, that foundation is suddenly shaky.

The Browns still technically control the situation. Schwartz is under contract, and the team reportedly wants to retain him. But relationships matter in this league. So does pride. Being passed over after gaining real momentum in the search clearly hit hard.

From Schwartz’s perspective, it is easy to understand why.

He was not just another name in the interview pool. He was the internal candidate. The proven leader.

Instead, Cleveland went in a different direction.

Todd Monken may ultimately be the right hire. He brings offensive credibility and experience that the Browns have lacked for years. But the cost of that decision may be losing the very coach who helped build the team’s strongest unit.

If Schwartz walks, Monken’s tenure begins with an immediate challenge. Replacing a coordinator of that caliber is not easy.

