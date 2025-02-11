Analyst Proposes Surprising QB Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns need to consider all their options for a quarterback next season.

Of course, there are some better options than others, at least on paper.

Then again, we’ve also seen some struggling players revive their careers with a change of scenery.

That’s why NFL analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala had a rather interesting proposal for a potential Browns quarterback.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, she named Kenny Pickett as a potential option.

Needless to say, both Carman and Lima shook their heads in disbelief.

However, Kinkhabwala stated that people shouldn’t look at quarterback stats in a vacuum.

She argued that Pickett spent two years playing in one of the most dysfunctional offenses she had ever seen, so perhaps he’s going to be better somewhere else.

Granted, that makes perfect sense, and we’ve seen it happen multiple times before.

Nevertheless, it’s not like Pickett was a highly-touted prospect like Sam Darnold.

He was always an afterthought, and scouts always had doubts about his ability to succeed at the next level.

Also, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive behemoth of a team, and even though the sample size was limited, he didn’t look that good there either.

There’s a chance that Pickett will turn out to be a good NFL quarterback.

Then again, the Browns simply cannot afford to take any chances or risks on a project.

They need to get things right, and they need to do it now.

