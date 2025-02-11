Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Elijah Moore Makes Big Personal Announcement

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This wasn’t a good season for Elijah Moore or the Cleveland Browns.

Fortunately for him, things are going better off of the field.

As shown by the team on X, Moore has just welcomed a baby girl.

Moore is about to hit free agency, so there’s a chance he won’t raise her in Northeast Ohio.

Since his arrival from the Big Apple, he was expected to be a significant player for the Browns, but that wasn’t been true during his two years in Cleveland.

He was third on the team with 61 catches, but he turned them into only 538 receiving yards.

That’s not much for someone who was anticipated to be a downfield threat due to his speed and elusiveness.

He’s averaged less than ten yards per catch as a member of the Browns, 10.8 in his first season and 8.8 in his second campaign.

Granted, the team’s subpar quarterback play hasn’t done much to help any of their pass-catchers, but Moore’s performances have still been quite disappointing.

The Browns won’t have much money available to spend in free agency, so they might feel tempted to let Moore walk away if any team makes him a lucrative offer.

For now, it seems that they will continue to use Jerry Jeudy as their WR1, with Cedric Tillman potentially stepping up as well.

Even if the Browns keep Moore, which seems like a big if, they might still want to target someone else in the NFL Draft.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation