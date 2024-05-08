Analyst Provides Insight Into Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Injury

While headlines this offseason have surrounded Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s recovery from his shoulder injury, another signal caller on the Cleveland roster is also continuing to rehab from an incident last season.

Fans last saw Dorian Thompson-Robinson the day before Christmas as the quarterback entered the game for clean-up duty against the Houston Texans.

Thompson-Robins suffered a hip injury in that contest, sidelining the quarterback for several months as he healed.

Now, the quarterback detailed his recovery process with The Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot as he explained an MRI this week will determine if he can resume offseason workouts this week.

“Hopefully, all things are good and I’m cleared to go so that I can be back out there with the team,” Thompson-Robinson said in the interview.

The quarterback spent the entire offseason in Cleveland working with the training staff to rehab his injury, he added.

He added that this week’s rookie minicamp could be his first time on the field throwing the football since his injury.

Thompson-Robinson had an eventful rookie season in 2023, getting called into action to replace Watson on multiple occasions.

The fifth-round pick earned his first start against the Baltimore Ravens in early October, finishing the game with 121 passing yards and three interceptions in a 28-3 defeat.

He returned to the starting lineup in November, leading Cleveland to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers by completing 24-of-43 passes for 165 yards.

The following week, Thompson-Robinson endured his second defeat as a starter, dropping a 29-12 decision to Denver while completing his first touchdown pass in the NFL.

