Browns’ Schedule For 2024 Ranked Toughest In League

The Browns finished second in the AFC North last season, posting an 11-6 record in a season the team faced adversity with multiple season-ending injuries to key players.

This season, Cleveland’s adversity starts before the team takes the field.

While the NFL will not release this year’s slate until Wednesday, May 15, the league has already ranked every team’s schedule based on last season’s win-loss totals for opponents.

Cleveland drew the toughest schedule of any NFL team using this metric as their opponents combined winning percentage in 2023 was .547.

The Browns will face teams that finished 158-131 last season, three wins higher than second-place finisher Baltimore.

Cleveland’s schedule included 12 of the 17 games against teams that had a winning record in 2023 and two more games against teams that finished above .500.

The Brown’s home schedule will include five opponents that made the NFL playoffs last season with games against Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Kansas City, Miami, and Dallas.

Cleveland was followed by fellow AFC North members Baltimore and Pittsburgh, giving the division the top three slots in the strength of schedule measure.

With a 17-game schedule, the NFL creates matchups across the conference with teams that finished in the same position within their respective division.

As the AFC North’s last-place team, Cincinnati’s schedule includes other franchises that placed in that same position to give the Bengals the 16th ranked slate for the 2024 regular season.

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints – one known road opponent for Cleveland this season – finished with the easiest NFL schedule based on this metric.

