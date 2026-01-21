© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Analyst Pushes Back On Common Perception Of Browns’ Coaching Job

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

 

Like six other teams across the NFL, the Cleveland Browns are in search of a new head coach. The Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans have already found their new signal-callers, taking some of the best candidates off the board.

The Browns have conducted several interviews to this point, seemingly cautious to make an early hire. Fans might be frustrated that they’re taking a long time to make their decision, but they also want to make the right one from the get-go, rather than being in a similar position in a year or two.

The Browns didn’t have an interview with John Harbaugh, who was viewed as the biggest fish available, but they have had plenty of interviews with other qualified candidates. It will be interesting to see who they end up hiring, especially since the team’s record was suboptimal over the past two seasons. Past successes (and failures) can’t necessarily be taken into account, however, which is what analyst Mike Sando pointed out in a recent appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“I don’t think it’s as bad of a job as it has looked… put it this way, it could be a better job in the future than it’s been,” Sando said.

As Sando mentioned, the Browns’ opening might not be the most appealing on paper at the moment, but they could be on an upward trajectory. They have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, and with a 2025 class that is seemingly filled with home runs, the Browns might not be that far off from being competitive.

Of course, they’ll have to figure out the quarterback situation to be truly competitive, but that’s been a looming issue of this franchise for over two decades. For now, prospective coaches could look at this opportunity as a way to bolster their resume, as they could be the one to turn this franchise around.

They have a strong defense, which helps, but they need someone who can, at minimum, turn the offense from a D to a B+ if they want any chance of being competitive in the future.

