One Browns Player Will Be Key To Offense Taking A Step Forward

For much of the Cleveland Browns’ preseason workouts, most of the attention has been focused on the quarterback competition and the performance of their rookie wide receivers. That has left two of their returning offensive stars somewhat overlooked.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. took part in the first minicamp in April but did not participate in the remaining practices, possibly to limit his exposure coming off a groin injury he sustained last season. Meanwhile, running back Quinshon Judkins returned earlier than anticipated after a serious leg injury ended his rookie campaign.

Based on Judkins’ head-turning performance this spring, NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra said he sees a heavy workload for the Browns’ key weapon this season, as long as he can stay healthy.

“Judkins should play a massive role in any step forward the AFC North cellar dwellers might take in 2026. If Judkins is indeed 100 percent heading into the season — and can stay that way — he profiles as a clear lead back who should get the bulk of the early-down carries with Dylan Sampson playing a third-down role. After losing Jerome Ford in free agency, the Browns didn’t add to the group this offseason, outside of a couple of undrafted free agents, indicating that they’re confident in Judkins’ recovery and ability to carry the load,” Kevin Patra wrote.

With new Browns head coach Todd Monken known for developing a league-leading running game while he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, Judkins could be in line for a breakout year. He has little competition for playing time, with Sampson seen more as a pass catcher and Ford now with the Washington Commanders.

Judkins was on his way to a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, but he did start to slump late in the campaign before suffering his devastating ankle injury in Week 16. He finished the year with 827 yards on 230 yards.

The Browns would like to see an improvement on that 3.6 yards per carry average, and based on the explosiveness Judkins has shown in these workouts, he would seem to be more dangerous. Cleveland is likely to rely on a strong running game while the passing attack, piloted by either Deshan Watson or Shedeur Sanders and featuring rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, gets up to speed.

Judkins should also benefit from having a full training camp to prepare. Last year, his NFL arrival was delayed while he faced domestic abuse charges that were ultimately not pursued.

Now, with a fresh start under a new head coach, Judkins could be in for an outstanding second season.

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