Browns Lose Longtime Front Office Executive To Vikings

The Cleveland Browns built one of the most analytically sophisticated front offices in the NFL over the past decade, and now part of that foundation is walking out the door. Andrew Healy, who spent the last ten years with the organization and most recently served as Vice President of Research and Strategy, is heading to Minnesota after the Vikings named him one of their two new assistant general managers.

Healy was a core piece of the infrastructure that Andrew Berry built in Cleveland.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news, confirming that Minnesota is adding both Healy and Trent Kirchner to bolster its front office operation.

“Trent Kirchner has helped construct the Seahawks talented roster over 16 seasons, while Andrew Healy joins the Vikings after a decade with the Browns, bringing a variety of experience and expertise in analytics,” Rapoport posted.

Trent Kirchner has helped construct the #Seahawks talented roster over 16 seasons, while Andrew Healy joins the Vikings after a decade with the #Browns, bringing a variety of experience and expertise in analytics. https://t.co/SixbkTx0jX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2026

The Browns are losing someone who essentially helped design the way this organization thinks about football. Healy joined Cleveland back in 2016 as a Senior Player Personnel Strategist, developing the methods the team used to value players, evaluate draft assets, and make in-game decisions. Over time he rose to lead the integration of data and advanced analytics across all of football operations, a role he held for five years before his departure.

Before arriving in Cleveland, Healy was not just another front office analyst. He held a full professorship in economics at Loyola Marymount University and holds a doctorate in economics from MIT. He also wrote and built projection systems for Football Outsiders before entering the NFL. This is someone with an exceptional academic and technical background who spent a decade applying that expertise to the Browns’ roster.

Cleveland is in the middle of a critical offseason following the Myles Garrett trade.

The good news for Browns fans is that Berry has shown a consistent ability to develop and attract talented people throughout his tenure. The infrastructure he has built will not collapse over one departure, no matter how significant that departure is. But make no mistake: the Vikings made a real addition, and Cleveland will feel this one.

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