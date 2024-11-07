Analyst Questions If Andrew Berry Can Turn Things Around For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have struggled this season, starting the year with a 2-7 record.

While some analysts questioned if the Browns would have a firesale of their best athletes for their rebuild, Cleveland stood firm to their principles.

The Browns end up trading away veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, earning an immediate reward of a 2025 third- and fifth-round pick for these players, respectively.

Browns GM Andrew Berry suggested that the rebuild would not take a significant amount of time, but as analyst Jonathan Peterlin explained on the “Afternoon Drive,” the key component is that the players he’ll select in the upcoming draft must be able to contribute immediately.

The X account 92.3 The Fans shared a video of the discussion, and Peterlin questioned if Berry was the right man for the job.

“Three years is an eternity in the NFL,” Peterlin said, adding, “If you can’t get it turned around in three years, what are you doing?”

Co-host Nick Wilson suggested that the most important component of this rebuild is the quarterback position being addressed.

The Browns have starter Deshaun Watson, a player who ruptured his Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nearly every mock draft has the Browns taking a quarterback with their first-round selection in 2025, a selection that is currently ranked as a Top 10 pick.

This year marks the first time the Browns have had their initial-round selection since 2021 after the team traded away three consecutive first-round picks to acquire Watson.

The Browns are off this week for their bye and return to the field next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

