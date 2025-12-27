Analyst Raises Big Question About Browns’ Defense In Week 17

The Cleveland Browns have made their mark this season on the defensive side of the ball. That effort has been led by Myles Garrett, who is on the verge of setting the NFL single-season sacks record.

However, when it comes to stopping the run, the Browns have been slipping as of late. This could present a problem in their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Analyst Kelsey Russo recently raised a big question about the Browns’ defense heading into the Week 17 matchup, and it has to do with Steelers running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren.

“How will the Browns contain Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren?” Russo wrote. “The Browns’ run defense has continued to see some struggles in recent weeks, as they now rank 14th in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed per game at 113.7. Heading into Week 17, the Steelers average just 101.7 rushing yards per game, ranked 26th in the league, but have threats in their rushing attack that the Browns have to account for in their running back duo of Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren.”

Gainwell and Warren have not drawn much notice around the league this season. But in Pittsburgh’s Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions, they were outstanding.

Warren rushed for 143 yards on just 14 carries and had two 45-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Gainwell posted 128 yards from scrimmage, including a 45-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of the Steelers’ 29-24 road victory.

Meanwhile, the Browns gave up 164 yards to the Buffalo Bills in their 23-20 home loss. It was the third straight game that Cleveland gave up at least 140 rushing yards after doing so just twice in the previous 12 contests.

Though the Browns are eliminated from playoff contention, this is a rivalry game against the Steelers. In addition, Pittsburgh is trying to wrap up the AFC North title and a playoff berth, so Cleveland could play the pleasing role of spoiler.

Improving their defense against the run would be a key component of a Browns’ upset victory.

