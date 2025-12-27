Latest Odds Reveal Browns’ Chances To Land No. 1 Pick

Though the Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention, there is a lot on the line in their final two games of the season. They are firmly in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Week 17 games around the league will go a long way toward determining who gets that coveted selection. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, who currently are in the top two spots, play each other, so the draft order will be shaken up after that contest.

Heading into Cleveland’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the latest odds reveal the Browns’ chances to land the No. 1 pick.

“Best chance to make the #1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, per Kalshi: 12% — Browns,” Kalshi Sports posted on X.

Best chance to make the #1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, per Kalshi: 42% — Raiders

34% — Giants

12% — Browns

11% — Jets

9% — Titans pic.twitter.com/wnetkWkN1W — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) December 26, 2025

The Giants are road favorites against the Raiders in that key matchup. That is why Las Vegas has the best odds (42 percent) to get the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders are followed by the Giants (34 percent), Browns, New York Jets (11 percent), and Tennessee Titans (9 percent). The Jets play the New England Patriots, while the Titans play the New Orleans Saints.

Much like the 2025 NFL Draft, when quarterback Cam Ward was seen as the consensus No. 1 pick and went to the Titans with the Browns sitting at No. 2, getting the top selection would be significant. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely seen as the top pick this time around and is unlikely to fall to No. 2 or lower.

In addition, the Raiders need a QB to take over from Geno Smith. The Giants do have impressive rookie Jaxson Dart, so they may be willing to trade the pick to someone else.

The Browns do have the draft capital to possibly move up, thanks to the additional first-round pick they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars when trading down in the 2025 draft, but in that scenario, the bidding for No. 1 is expected to be expensive.

