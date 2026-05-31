Analyst Raises Fair Questions About Myles Garrett

In February 2025, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested that the team trade him. The Browns responded by offering him a four-year deal worth $160 million and $123.5 million guaranteed. Garrett signed the contract and then set the NFL single-season sack record with 23. When Cleveland ended the year 5-12, Garrett seemed to disappear and has not met new head coach Todd Monken.

Recently, in a segment on 92.3 The Fan with Spencer German and Earl Mauldin, the co-hosts debated the uncertainty over Garrett not having met with the new coach and what it might mean.

“Until we get that answer, I also think it’s OK to wonder, why hasn’t he met the coaching staff yet? Why did they make this move in his contract that makes it a little bit easier to potentially trade him if they wanted to after June 1st? I think it’s fair to ask those questions,” added German.

"Until we get that answer, I also think it's OK to wonder, why hasn't he met the coaching staff, yet. Why did they make this move in his contract…I think it's fair to ask those questions." 🚨 @Spencito_ w/ @earldapearl_216 on the uncertainty around the #Browns and DE Myles… pic.twitter.com/p0sYPJwsAp — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 30, 2026

Mauldin responded by saying that general manager Andrew Berry has expressed time and again that he wants Garrett to go from Cleveland to Canton. “I think it’s a nothing burger,” the co-host said. German, as well as other national media members, think that Berry hasn’t actually closed the door to possibly trading the defensive end.

Furthermore, German believes that Garrett, in some respects, only has himself to blame for the ongoing trade conversation. The co-host mentioned that Garrett didn’t do himself any favors with comments he made this past season about the current state of the team and the quarterback situation. Mauldin countered that it would be more of a conversation if Garrett had signed the extension last year and laid an egg rather than setting the sack record.

Although Garrett hasn’t yet spoken with Monken and his staff, and learned how the Browns will turn their fortunes around, no one will know his feelings until minicamp. Without a doubt, the franchise would be left with a massive hole should Garrett leave for greener pastures. Whether or not that happens should be cleared up soon enough.

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