Shedeur Sanders Seen Spending Time With Browns Legend

The Cleveland Browns don’t have the richest history when it comes to the quarterback position, but there is still hope that will change in the coming years. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are set to battle it out for the QB1 job in 2026 in an effort to convince the team that they can be the long-term solution and thwart the potential plans to take another shot on a rookie in the 2027 draft.

Sanders still has a few people convinced that he can be the savior, and the upcoming season is going to be vital for him. He has reportedly looked good in OTAs and has apparently been hanging out with the right people off the field as he was recently linked to one of the best QBs in franchise history.

Bernie Kosar recently tweeted out a photo of him and Sanders hanging out. He noted that he loved spending time with him and commended him for being an “outstanding young man with a bright future.”

“Hope everyone is having a great weekend! Great spending time with the talented Shedeur Sanders — an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead. His work ethic, leadership, and commitment to excellence are what Game Changers are all about. Keep making a positive difference and inspiring others every day,” tweeted Kosar.

Hope everyone is having a great weekend! 🙌🏼 Great spending time with the talented Shedeur Sanders — an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead. His work ethic, leadership, and commitment to excellence are what Game Changers are all about. Keep making a positive… pic.twitter.com/FmuW6LJQNG — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) May 30, 2026

Kosar got the Browns closer to a Super Bowl than any other QB ever has, and the team has been searching for that next guy ever since. It’s great to see him in good spirits as well, as he has had quite a few health scares in recent years but appears to be on the other side of them.

Off the field, Sanders has checked every box since joining the Browns. He has been a valued member of the community and someone all the fans can be proud to have put on the uniform. The only thing missing is him blossoming into a franchise QB.

We’ll see if he can do that in 2026. He may have to wait a while to get another chance, but it will come at some point, and Kosar is far from the only one who knows he’ll be ready when that date comes.

NEXT:

Insider Names Biggest Concern For Browns Heading Into Season