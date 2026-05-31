Herm Edwards Said Something About Browns’ QB Battle Nobody Can Argue With

The Cleveland Browns have worked hard this past offseason to address several key positions. Offensive line and receiver were the primary focus, while the quarterback position was not. That’s because Deshaun Watson is finally healthy after missing nearly the last two seasons, and the organization wants to see more of Shedeur Sanders. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns took QB Taylen Green from Arkansas, but he is currently fourth on the depth chart.

When it comes to deciding who will start in Week 1 this year, former NFL player and head coach Herm Edwards says that no matter Todd Monken’s ultimate decision, the Browns players will already know who the better QB1 is.

“You can’t trick the players. They know who the best QB is. They know who the leader of the team is. Players want to win, and who gives you the best chance to win?” Edwards said.

Right now, that’s the million-dollar question. As every NFL fan knows, Watson came to Cleveland in 2022 with a fat new guaranteed contract and the resume of a franchise savior. To put it mildly, he has wildly underperformed. Since slipping on a Browns uniform, Watson has started 19 games out of a possible 68. He missed 11 games in 2022, 11 games in 2023, 10 games in 2024, and every game last year because of injuries. When Watson did play, he was decent at best.

As Edwards said at one point in the segment (when referring to Watson), “For God’s sake, whatever happens…do not get hurt.” Injuries are nearly impossible to avoid in a violent sport such as football. However, if Watson misses more time this year because of injuries, he’s as good as gone.

The conundrum that faces Cleveland, as Edwards alluded to, is Monken and company choosing between Watson or Sanders. Although Sanders was a Pro Bowl invitee last year, he had a 3-4 record as a starter and passed for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. There were moments of excitement followed by several more moments of bad play.

Edwards is right: the players can’t be tricked, and they will know by the end of training camp who the better QB is, regardless of Monken’s ultimate decision. Whether it’s Watson or Sanders (or neither) who gives the franchise the best chance to win remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Analyst Raises Fair Questions About Myles Garrett