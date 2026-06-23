Analyst Raises Question About Shedeur Sanders’ Future In Cleveland

There have been some positive reports coming from the Cleveland Browns’ offseason about Shedeur Sanders, but that doesn’t mean his future with the team is guaranteed. In fact, the buzz around a trade involving Sanders has actually grown over the last week.

Nothing is set in stone, and a lot can change when the Browns head to training camp at the end of July. It feels as if Browns fans are waiting to see how Sanders and Deshaun Watson perform at camp, knowing that Todd Monken may make his consequential decision after that. Speaking to ESPN, Cameron Wolfe talked about Watson doing well and winning the starting quarterback role.

If that happens, the Browns may reconsider their commitment to Sanders and could package him in a trade.

“And if Watson does win that quarterback competition, do the Browns consider trading Shedeur Sanders and moving forward with Deshaun Watson and Taylen Green in that quarterback room?” Wolfe said.

"And if Watson does win that quarterback competition, do the Browns consider trading Shedeur Sanders?," – NFL Network's @CameronWolfe on possible ramifications of the Browns QB battle. Do you think the Browns should consider trading Shedeur if he isn't QB1? https://t.co/wv5Bqm0Hl5 pic.twitter.com/C80tGHSk6d — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 23, 2026

According to a few insiders, there have been calls and discussions about Sanders potentially leaving Cleveland. It’s important to remember that talks don’t necessarily mean anything, and they may never develop into anything concrete.

With that being said, some Browns fans can’t help but think about the whispers and rumors that swirled around Myles Garrett before he was sent to Los Angeles. The Browns repeatedly suggested they were devoted to their defensive superstar, but he ended up packing his bags. The same could happen with Sanders.

Sanders might not be going anywhere even if Watson is handed the QB1 position. According to most reports, Watson probably won’t be with the Browns after this final year of his contract.

Taylen Green was recently picked up in the draft, and many Browns followers don’t expect to see much of him in 2026, but the coaching staff might be dreaming up a scenario where he is the second-in-command in the quarterback room.

A few weeks ago, it felt as if Sanders was going to stay with the Browns, even if he was playing backup behind Watson, but as the offseason goes on, more and more rumors about him possibly leaving are growing, and it’s getting harder to ignore them.

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