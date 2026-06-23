Analyst Pushes Back On Shedeur Sanders Trade Narrative

It seems like the Cleveland Browns will never find a comfortable middle ground with Shedeur Sanders. Last year, he drew more attention than any fifth-round pick in NFL history, and when he finally did get to play as a rookie, he didn’t show enough to seize the starting job heading into this season.

That is why there’s been an ongoing competition with Deshaun Watson. It looked like the veteran had a considerable lead, but Sanders played his way back into the conversation, and the final decision has been delayed until at least training camp in July.

Despite that, there is now growing talk that the Browns are considering trading Sanders instead of making him their starter. It’s the latest forehead-slapping turn of events in a little over one full year with the franchise.

Analyst Ken Carman is pushing back on the Sanders trade narrative, saying the second-year pro has too much value to be given away for a late-round draft pick.

“I don’t know why I would get rid of him for a seventh-round pick, or a sixth-round pick, or even a fifth-round pick. If you’re talking about what the value is, I’d rather just hold on to him. You’re not trading for Shedeur Sanders for him to start for your football team right off the rip. What are the Jets gonna give you, and is it worth it to get rid of a quarterback that did show some flashes last year?” Carman said.

"Did he play his way up the value chart?" "If you're talking value, I'd rather just hold on to him… What are the Jets gonna give you and is it worth it to get rid of a QB that did show some flashes last year?" 🏈@KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony he's not on board with trading… pic.twitter.com/WiOBikt2c4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 23, 2026

The Browns’ thinking may go something like this. Todd Monken wants Watson to be the starter because he believes that gives him the best chance to win games in his first, and what might be only, season as an NFL head coach.

So, instead of keeping Sanders on as a backup, which would create endless speculation about when he’s going to play, the Browns would rather eliminate that giant distraction and move Sanders elsewhere, using Dillon Gabriel as the nondescript No. 2. Then, if Watson fails, as some expect him to, Cleveland can start all over again with a QB from the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Browns may have praised Sanders’ improvement and kept the competition open in part to drive up his value on the market. With New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith facing alleged battery accusations over the weekend, it is thought they might now be interested in Sanders.

Of course, any team that is thinking of acquiring him will have to deal with a lot of things that have nothing to do with football, so the market might not be as robust as the Browns may wish.

NEXT:

Browns Pick Named Among Biggest Draft Busts In Sports History