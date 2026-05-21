Insider Reveals ‘Good Sign’ For Shedeur Sanders Amid QB Competition

The quarterback competition in Cleveland is very much alive, and Mary Kay Cabot offered an update on exactly where things stand after Wednesday’s OTA session.

The cleveland.com insider appeared on 92.3 The Fan and walked through what she observed on the practice field and revealed an encouraging sign for Shedeur Sanders.

“Deshaun did get more of the reps with the starters in those two-spotting periods. When it came to an important period later in the practice, Shedeur got a really nice choice drill where he was able to be the first man up in 11-on-11. I thought that was a good sign for Shedeur in the competition. It wasn’t like, Deshaun’s getting everything. It wasn’t that. They’re still running a competition. Shedeur still has an opportunity to come from behind and try to take this thing over, but just from the sheer optics of it, it looks right now like Deshaun is ahead,” Cabot said.

"Shedeur still has an opportunity to come from behind and take this thing over, but just from the sheer optics of it, it looks right now like Deshaun is ahead."@MaryKayCabot confirms the Browns QB competition is open, but Deshaun Watson seems to be in the lead pic.twitter.com/Os7NVLmkEv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 21, 2026

Watson having more reps with the starters in the two-spotting periods is the continuation of the edge he has held since the voluntary minicamp sessions began. He is operating as the de facto first team quarterback right now, and Wednesday’s statistical performance of 13-21 with a touchdown and no interceptions only reinforced that positioning.

Monken is not simply handing this job to Watson and going through the motions of an evaluation. How Sanders performs in those moments will have a direct bearing on how this competition ultimately resolves.

Monken said Sanders has come miles from where he started. He also called Wednesday embarrassing because of interceptions in a no-pressure drill. Both things came from the same coach on the same day, which tells you he is paying attention to everything and has not made up his mind yet.

That is what a real competition looks like. And that is what Browns fans should want to see.

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Browns Are Facing Harsh Reality If Deshaun Watson Plays Well In 2026