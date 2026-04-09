Analyst Reveals A Glaring Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line needs a big overhaul in 2026, and their quarterback will be at the center of that. If Shedeur Sanders is granted the starting QB job, many people believe they know his biggest problem area.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima raised his issues with Sanders and called out the young player for his insistence on holding the ball for too long. Lima pointed out that Sanders caused 29 percent of his own pressures last season.

He believes that Todd Monken will have to sit Sanders down and convince him to get rid of the ball much faster in the new year.

“We do know one of the raps on Shedeur [Sanders] was holding the ball too long in college, and he did not do anything last year to make those concerns disappear. You’re causing your own pressures to 29%, it doesn’t matter how good your O-line is. If I’m Todd Monken, he’s going to have to be on Shedeur about getting rid of that football,” Lima said.

"We do know one of the raps on Shedeur was holding the ball too long in college, and he did not do anything last year to make those concerns disappear… You're causing your own pressures to 29%, it doesn't matter how good your O-line is." 🏈@SportsBoyTony on where Shedeur has… https://t.co/qS6zJqP5aq pic.twitter.com/fN0H7GCqhD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 9, 2026

During his eight games last year, numerous fans pointed out that Sanders didn’t release the ball quickly enough. Whether it be uncertainty, a lack of options, or smothering defense, Sanders was slow to make a play.

And while there is no doubt that the Browns’ offensive line was a big reason for that, these numbers from Lima show that Sanders was often his own worst enemy. A lack of an offensive line wasn’t always the reason Sanders was hesitant. Sometimes he just wasn’t moving quickly enough.

Some people feel that this will change with time. Sanders’ rookie campaign was filled with challenges, including the fact that he didn’t even take to the field until weeks into the season. Gaining the sort of confidence that star quarterbacks have doesn’t always happen overnight, and Sanders may simply need more time before he’s not making these mistakes.

Monken was hired to turn this team around and help the current players dig deeper and find new ways to produce. That means it’s up to him to guide Sanders in a different direction.

This will be one of the many actionable steps Monken aims to take in the new year.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Names Key Traits He Wants From Browns QBs