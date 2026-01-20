Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Review For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns’ arduous search for a franchise quarterback looks like it will continue into another NFL offseason. However, if you believe some vocal fans and a growing collection of observers, the solution may already be there.

Shedeur Sanders didn’t get to play until Week 11 of his rookie NFL season, and that was only because Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders started for the first time the next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, and, surprisingly to some, played well enough over the rest of the year to hold on to the job.

Just a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders’ long-term viability and role have always been in doubt. However, he showed consistent improvement over his seven starts, and Cleveland won three of those games.

Insider Lance Reisland broke down film and gave Sanders a notable review for his 2025 season, grading him at 35 on his scale of 50 and saying that the QB showed “clear upside.”

“Sanders’ score of 35 out of 50 tells you exactly where he is right now. He has real tools, strong leadership and clear upside, but he is still a developing quarterback. He improved his footwork, processing and pocket movement as the season went on. His teammates responded to his energy, and the offense played with more confidence when he was on the field. He can push the ball downfield and command the huddle. The problem is ball security. Ten interceptions is too many, especially in high-leverage situations. Those mistakes change the outcomes of games. In my opinion, Sanders has earned the right to compete for the starting job, but he has not earned the keys to the franchise just yet. The next step is to protect the football, manage the game, and prove he can be consistent week-to-week,” Reisland wrote.

Reisland graded Sanders subjectively from 1-10 in five areas. Not surprisingly, Sanders scored best in impact, leadership and command (8), and worst in anticipation, accuracy and ball placement (6). He scored equally in measurables and functional skill set; pre-snap-to-post-snap processing; and pocket management, play extension, and situational awareness (7).

Though Sanders did improve his completion percentage, reaching a high of 73.9 percent in his next-to-last game, he also continued to struggle with interceptions, throwing seven over a three-game span. Yet he may have shown enough to encourage a new coaching staff to work with him.

However, the quarterback position arguably remains the Browns’ most glaring need. Yet, Sanders may have given himself another year to prove his worth, as Cleveland is unlikely to be in a position to add a top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft after falling in the draft order with his late victories.

Sanders will enter the offseason likely with even more vocal support from his legion of fans, and perhaps from a new head coach staff as well.

