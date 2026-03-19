Analyst Gives Verdict On Browns’ Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns have been busy over the last few weeks, and fans have taken notice. They’re not the only ones, however, as many analysts have applauded the Browns’ front office for the changes they have made and the players they have pursued.

It may not be enough to turn them into playoff contenders within one season, but the Browns are trending in the right direction, according to Ben Arthur of Fox Sports.

“Verdict: BETTER,” Arthur wrote. “The Browns have remade their starting offensive line, adding right tackle Tytus Howard via trade and interior linemen Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson in free agency.”

When the offseason began, many Browns fans pleaded with their team to zero in on the offensive line. So far, that is what Cleveland has done. The addition of Tytus Howard may be the biggest, mostly because of his versatility. But there are many people also elated to see what Zion Johnson can do, too.

The Browns have approached the offseason and free agency by looking for players who can chip in and contribute, even if they don’t radically change the lineup.

And they don’t have to be done now either. The draft is coming, and the team will beef up the roster even more. The question now is which direction they will go with their multitude of draft picks. There is great speculation about who will be selected at No. 6, or if the Browns will even hold onto No. 6 or trade down.

Even though they have signed a few promising offensive players, there are still holes in the Cleveland defense that need to be filled.

General manager Andrew Berry has been busy, but his work is still cut out for him.

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