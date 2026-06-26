Analyst Reveals A Hidden Competition Ongoing In Browns’ Offensive Line

In rebuilding their offensive line, the Cleveland Browns not only may have improved the starting unit, but in turn, they may have upgraded their depth as well. With five new starters likely to take the field in Week 1, and with three rookies arriving from the 2026 NFL Draft, the roster presents many intriguing combinations for head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop.

Dawand Jones, who is the only returning Week 1 starter from last season, could be in the opening lineup again. But if not, he could be a valuable reserve instead.

Analyst Lance Reisland has revealed a hidden competition ongoing in the Browns’ offensive line, with Jones competing against third-round rookie Austin Barber for the swing tackle backup job.

“One of the most fascinating competitions on this roster may eventually become Austin Barber versus Dawand Jones for the swing tackle role. Jones brings rare size, length and power. When healthy, he can overwhelm defenders physically and hold up against some of the league’s most powerful edge rushers. Barber brings a completely different skill set. He can really run, and that matters in today’s NFL. Barber’s movement ability fits exactly what Monken wants to do offensively, which is why this competition could become much more interesting as the season unfolds,” Reisland wrote.

Jones, who has played most of his injury-plagued career at left tackle, is likely going to be replaced there by first-round rookie Spencer Fano. Veteran Tytus Howard, who was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason, is likely to start at right tackle.

The interior of the line is not as settled as the Browns search for the combination that will allow them to put the best five players on the field. Free agent signee Zion Johnson will be at one guard, and Elgton Jenkins is currently projected to be the center.

However, if fifth-round rookie Parker Brailsford emerges from training camp as the starting center, Elgton Jenkins would move to guard. If not, it’s possible Jones or Teven Jenkins could fill that final open spot.

Jones has suffered a season-ending injury in each of his first three NFL seasons, so any plans being made for him must consider that. However, he reportedly looked to be in better shape and significantly lighter at minicamps and OTAs as he tries to put those concerns behind him.

The offensive line is considered to be one of the keys for the Browns this season, so having competition and depth on the unit is a good sign moving forward.

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