Insider Shares Encouraging Outlook About Dawand Jones’ Future

The Cleveland Browns went about the necessary business of rebuilding their entire offensive line this offseason. Each of their five most-used starters from last year was leaving, and the unit needed a significant upgrade as it was.

Veterans Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins were brought in via trade or as free agents, while the Browns used their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Spencer Fano. They re-signed Teven Jenkins and added rookies Austin Barber and Parker Brailsford with later-round picks.

That left returning lineman Dawand Jones somewhat forgotten. Even though he is their only Week 1 offensive line starter from last season still on the team, it did not look like there would be a major role for him this year.

However, insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently shared an encouraging outlook about Jones’ future, saying he made a good impression on the new coaching staff during the recently completed series of preseason workouts.

“He had a very, very impressive offseason program and impressive OTAs and minicamp and (offensive line coach) George Warhop really likes him. And the Cleveland Browns will find a spot for Dawand Jones. If he is one of the best five offensive linemen, they will find a place for him,” Cabot said.

Jones arrived at minicamp in much better shape than in the past. Coming off three season-ending injuries, the 24-year-old likely knew this might be his last chance to extend his NFL career.

The hard work seems to have paid off, with Jones now in line to regain a starting role. Though he has played almost all of his NFL snaps at tackle, primarily on the left side, there is a chance he could move inside to man a guard position.

Howard and Fano are projected to be the starting tackles, with Elgton Jenkins at center and Zion Johnson at guard. The remaining slot could be filled by Teven Jenkins or by Elgton Jenkins if fifth-round pick Brailsford shows he is suited to start at center as a rookie.

But that role could just as easily be filled by Jones, who reportedly weighs considerably less than he did in previous seasons. However, how long he would hold that starting job remains in doubt, thanks to a lengthy injury history that has limited him to 24 games over three seasons, including just three games last year.

But it is encouraging that Jones has risen to the challenge of possibly saving his career and has played so well while doing so.

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