Analyst Reveals Biggest Browns Schedule Wish For 2026 Season

The schedule for the next NFL season hasn’t been announced yet, leaving fans to speculate and envision the possibilities of 2026. Cleveland Browns fans want a lot from their team in the new season, and they are hoping for a schedule that is encouraging. In a piece for CBS Sports, Bryan DeArdo wrote about his schedule wish for the Browns.

He said that a best-case scenario would be the Browns enjoying a home opener against an AFC North opponent, reminding fans that the team has had good luck against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens recently.

“Schedule wish: Home season opener against an AFC North opponent,” DeArdo wrote. “The Browns found past success against Joe Burrow-led Bengals teams early in the season. Cleveland also enjoyed considerable success at home against the Steelers in recent years, with the Steelers last winning in Cleveland in Ben Roethlisberger’s final season (2021). A Week 1 game against Baltimore would be a matchup between two new coaches in Todd Monken and Jesse Minter.”

When it comes to the Bengals, last season wasn’t as kind to the Browns. They lost the first game of the season to Cincinnati, but got their revenge months later when they defeated them in the final game of the year.

They also lost to the Steelers in Week 6 before taking them down in Week 17. And the Ravens defeated them twice.

Because they took down the Steelers and Bengals in the final two games of the year, some people feel they might be able to continue that trend at the kick-off of 2026. A win at the very start of the year, especially against a divisional opponent, would be a tremendous feather in the cap of the Browns.

Ultimately, the team will be receiving a lot of attention – and criticism – no matter who they play against in Week 1. This will be Todd Monken’s first chance to show what he has been cooking up with the Browns. There is no doubt that it’ll be a statement game.

The 2026 schedule is going to be challenging no matter what, but a strong start with a win versus an AFC team could be a massive boost to the Browns.

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