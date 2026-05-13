New Browns Playmaker Predicted To Make NFL All-Rookie Team

The Cleveland Browns have acquired a few promising rookies who look prepared and eager to get started and make 2026 a season to remember. If this class of rookies is anything like last year’s, they could be quite remarkable.

One of the most talked-about newcomers in Cleveland is wide receiver KC Concepcion. He has a lot of upside and could end up being one of the best rookies of the year. Writing for CBS Sports, Mike Renner stated that Concepcion could find his way onto the NFL All-Rookie Team.

There is room for improvement, but he already has the skills that could make him a stand-out star.

“KC Concepcion is a little less obvious, as he doesn’t exactly have a high-volume passing offense to put up big numbers. What he does have, however, is a clear-cut path to targets and an NFL-ready game. Concepcion finished as the No. 1 wide receiver on my draft board because of his ability to separate against man coverage, which should translate immediately in the NFL,” Renner wrote.

There is a good reason why Concepcion was predicted as a first-round selection for months and why the Browns took him with the No. 24 overall pick. He generates a level of excitement because of his ability to play and win right away.

Making matters even better is the fact that the Browns got another impressive WR in the draft: Denzel Boston, who was chosen after Concepcion. Before the draft, a lot of experts said that either of these players could be first-round gems, and the Browns were able to secure both of them.

Concepcion wasn’t the first choice the Browns made in the draft; that would be offensive tackle Spencer Fano. However, Concepcion might be creating the most buzz so far, even though he was the team’s second pick.

The hope is that all of the Browns’ choices are bright stars during their rookie campaigns. The team had a lot of great luck last year and acquired several rookies who made a ton of noise and even won an award.

There is a chance that 2026 looks like 2025, and the young rookies playing for Cleveland are remarkable talents.

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