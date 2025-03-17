Analyst Reveals Browns’ Biggest Need Following Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback on the field next season.

The Deshaun Watson experiment has been a huge failure, and even if that wasn’t the case, he’s not going to be healthy enough to play.

That’s also why the Browns will reportedly go after a quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft, knowing that they have to build their team around someone for the future.

With that in mind, PFF analyst Max Chadwick claimed that the Browns’ biggest need in free agency is still a quarterback:

“Quarterback. Kenny Pickett is the only quarterback on the Browns’ roster who is healthy enough to start games next season. While Kirk Cousins is (or was) one option on the trade market, the Falcons have made it clear they are content with keeping him as a backup in 2025. Even so, he’s 36 years old and didn’t look right last year as he returned from an Achilles tear. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders still seem in play for the Browns at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft,” Chadwick said.

Kenny Pickett was a nice pickup, as long as the Browns don’t intend to start him.

He’s young, and he might still turn out to be a good quarterback in the pros, but they shouldn’t expect him to be their starter or maybe even their backup at the moment.

There aren’t many suitable options to sign in free agency, but this team clearly needs a veteran to lead the way, at least for the time being.

Russell Wilson seems like the best choice, but he’s also considering signing with the New York Giants.

If that’s not the case, they could pivot towards Aaron Rodgers, but he’s also considering the Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns are in a tough spot because of their quarterback situation, and until they find a way to solve those issues, it’s hard to envision them being a legitimate Super Bowl contender or perhaps even a team with serious postseason aspirations.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 'Red Flag' About Potential Browns QB Prospect Jaxson Dart