Analyst Reveals ‘Red Flag’ About Potential Browns QB Prospect Jaxson Dart

The Cleveland Browns are one of the several teams looking to get their quarterback for the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many options there.

This draft is stacked with talent at all positions but quarterback, and if they’re not entirely sold on either of the top two prospects, they might pivot and take someone else later in the draft.

Multiple teams, including the Browns, have reportedly liked what they’ve seen from Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Nevertheless, as good and promising as Dart is, he’s not a flawless prospect by any means.

More than that, he might not have what it takes to rise to the occasion when it matters the most.

At least, that’s what Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com pointed out in his latest column:

“A big problem and a borderline red flag for me is that he doesn’t seem to play as well as his peers when it comes to fourth quarter QB rating. So many NFL games come down to the fourth quarter, and you simply must play well in clutch situations to win those games. Dart threw four interceptions in the fourth quarter in 2024. Two of those came in the final two minutes at Florida, which was a game Dart and the Rebels had to win to keep their hopes of making the College Football Playoff alive,” Bielik said.

The NFL Draft is all about measurements, projections, and how a player’s traits might translate to the NFL.

That’s why we’ve seen so many players outplay their draft stock, as there are just so many non-measurables that could factor into a player’s career.

Notably, that’s also why some teams are hesitant to take players who struggled in big moments, as you either have it or you don’t.

There are plenty of things to like about Dart’s tape, and he seems to have an interesting upside, even more so than some other players who might look more athletically gifted at first sight.

He might end up being the third quarterback off the board, and he might also end up in Cleveland.

